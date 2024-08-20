Dakota Wealth Management Buys Shares of 8,139 Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 98.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter worth $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 362.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter worth $68,000.

SOXL traded down $2.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.40. 58,851,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,485,656. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.59. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 5.47. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $70.08.

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

