Dakota Wealth Management Cuts Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of Aflac by 80.0% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Aflac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total value of $197,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,552.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of AFL stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,169. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $72.78 and a 1-year high of $105.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.09. The company has a market capitalization of $59.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.23. Aflac had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Aflac from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.69.

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

