Dakota Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,535 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 42,579 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 7,617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Leerink Partnrs downgraded CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.24.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.5 %

CVS Health stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.07. 1,832,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,347,277. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $52.77 and a 1 year high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $74.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.44.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.75%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.