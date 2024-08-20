Dakota Wealth Management Has $2.53 Million Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,908 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,006 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in United Rentals by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,399,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,669,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,997 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $977,443,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in United Rentals by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,246,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $714,578,000 after acquiring an additional 56,948 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 650,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $372,945,000 after purchasing an additional 11,429 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $332,349,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

URI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $675.15.

United Rentals Stock Down 1.1 %

URI traded down $7.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $712.23. The stock had a trading volume of 80,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,314. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $679.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $676.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $47.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.71. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $387.01 and a one year high of $789.80.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.48 by $0.22. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.88 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.37 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 17.66%.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In related news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

