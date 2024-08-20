Dakota Wealth Management Has $3.88 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,765 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. KGI Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $236.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 25th. New Street Research lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Tesla from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Tesla from $248.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.21.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSLA stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $222.53. The company had a trading volume of 51,215,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,875,992. The stock has a market cap of $709.69 billion, a PE ratio of 56.03, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $216.12 and a 200-day moving average of $191.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $278.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

