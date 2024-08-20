Dakota Wealth Management Has $4.29 Million Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 43.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Medpace were worth $4,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,222,000. Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 207.8% during the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,179,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 155.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,409,000 after buying an additional 137,632 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medpace alerts:

Insider Activity at Medpace

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.22, for a total value of $1,575,742.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 660,351 shares in the company, valued at $260,983,922.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 5,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.49, for a total value of $2,252,315.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,656 shares in the company, valued at $258,909,901.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.22, for a total value of $1,575,742.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 660,351 shares in the company, valued at $260,983,922.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,737 shares of company stock worth $3,850,058. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MEDP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Medpace from $452.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Medpace from $469.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Medpace from $464.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MEDP

Medpace Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of MEDP stock traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $389.40. 30,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,083. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $400.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $393.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.36. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.21 and a fifty-two week high of $459.77.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $528.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.41 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 55.14% and a net margin of 16.74%. Medpace’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.