Dakota Wealth Management Has $6.03 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Dakota Wealth Management cut its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,670 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $6,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 827.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter valued at $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.69. 50,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,409. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.41. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $66.47 and a twelve month high of $89.45.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

