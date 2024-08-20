Dakota Wealth Management Has $774,000 Holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 231.8% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 33,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 23,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 449,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 136,163 shares in the last quarter.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FINS stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,434. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.42. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $12.94.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Announces Dividend

About Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.109 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.31%.

