Dakota Wealth Management Makes New $865,000 Investment in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atkore in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Atkore in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atkore in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 405.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Atkore during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Insider Activity at Atkore

In related news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total transaction of $91,784.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,944.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Atkore news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total value of $91,784.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,695 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,944.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $47,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,370.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Atkore from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Atkore from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Atkore from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Atkore from $183.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.00.

Atkore Price Performance

NYSE:ATKR traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.96. The stock had a trading volume of 288,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.09. Atkore Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.31 and a 52 week high of $194.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 2.15.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.28. Atkore had a return on equity of 43.19% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $822.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.98%.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

