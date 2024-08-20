Dakota Wealth Management Raises Holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 325,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,111 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $4,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 4.4% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $379,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 31.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 284,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 67,478 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.56. 174,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,440. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.04. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $12.56.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

