Dakota Wealth Management Sells 514 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Dakota Wealth Management cut its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in AON were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AON by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,661,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,894,053,000 after purchasing an additional 64,500 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in AON by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,524,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,519,000 after acquiring an additional 22,346 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in AON by 4.7% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,805,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,151,000 after acquiring an additional 127,173 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in AON by 32.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,943,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,663,000 after acquiring an additional 471,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its position in AON by 0.6% during the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 1,719,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,699,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $335.40. 182,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,158. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $268.06 and a 52-week high of $344.68. The company has a market capitalization of $72.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.62.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.15). AON had a return on equity of 252.81% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

AON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AON from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised AON from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $313.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $330.21.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

