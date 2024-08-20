Dakota Wealth Management Sells 729 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 21.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,302 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.4% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 6.4% during the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,261 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $435,000. 54.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Stock Performance

ENB traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $39.04. 1,800,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,447,495. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.92. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $39.72.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.669 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.01%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

