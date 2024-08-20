Dakota Wealth Management Trims Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,721 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in NU were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NU. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in NU by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in NU during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NU during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NU during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NU during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 80.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NU traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.33. 14,105,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,670,168. The firm has a market cap of $68.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.54, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.13. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.70.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. NU had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

NU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their target price on NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of NU in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.43.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

