Dakota Wealth Management Trims Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,656 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGIT. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,672.4% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

NASDAQ:VGIT traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.01. 1,594,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,481,789. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $56.07 and a one year high of $60.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1847 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

