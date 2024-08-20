DAO Maker Price Hits $0.33 on Top Exchanges (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 19th. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $83.17 million and $5.92 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAO Maker token can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000548 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DAO Maker has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker launched on February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 277,647,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,926,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @daomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DAO Maker is medium.com/daomaker. DAO Maker’s official website is daomaker.com.

DAO Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “$DAO is the native cryptocurrency token of the DAO Maker platform, a comprehensive ecosystem designed to facilitate the formation and growth of Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). Created by founders Christoph Zaknun and Giorgio Marciano, the platform addresses the complex challenges of creating and managing DAOs by offering a suite of tools for blockchain integration, governance, and community engagement.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

