Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Truist Financial

Truist Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $443.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $439.00.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $360.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $421.90.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

View Our Latest Report on DE

Deere & Company Price Performance

Deere & Company stock opened at $372.91 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $340.20 and a 1 year high of $423.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $367.56 and a 200-day moving average of $380.21.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25.41 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deere & Company

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,570,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,105,000 after acquiring an additional 31,074 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 857.9% during the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 7,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,783,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.