Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY) Receives C$52.70 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$52.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cormark lifted their target price on Definity Financial from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Definity Financial from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Definity Financial from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Definity Financial from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on Definity Financial from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Definity Financial stock opened at C$50.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 7.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. Definity Financial has a 52 week low of C$35.48 and a 52 week high of C$50.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$46.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$44.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Definity Financial’s payout ratio is 19.34%.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products, which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Definity Insurance and Economical brand name.

