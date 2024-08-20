Degen (DEGEN) Trading 23.8% Lower Over Last Week

Degen (DEGEN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 19th. In the last week, Degen has traded down 23.8% against the dollar. Degen has a market capitalization of $51.62 million and approximately $10.37 million worth of Degen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Degen token can now be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Degen Token Profile

Degen’s total supply is 36,965,935,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,481,637,551 tokens. The official message board for Degen is warpcast.com/~/channel/degen. Degen’s official website is www.degen.tips. Degen’s official Twitter account is @degentokenbase.

Buying and Selling Degen

According to CryptoCompare, “Degen (DEGEN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Degen has a current supply of 36,965,935,954 with 14,179,608,879 in circulation. The last known price of Degen is 0.00418645 USD and is down -3.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $8,287,475.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.degen.tips/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Degen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Degen using one of the exchanges listed above.

