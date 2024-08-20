Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Trading Down 1.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.9% during trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $155.00 to $142.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Dell Technologies traded as low as $109.56 and last traded at $109.71. Approximately 2,410,003 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 10,241,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.87.

Several other research firms have also commented on DELL. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays raised Dell Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.25.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on DELL

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $2,221,219.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 806,352 shares in the company, valued at $108,986,536.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total value of $61,799,321.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 731,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,172,669.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $2,221,219.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 806,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,986,536.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock valued at $963,293,619 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,595,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,054,000 after acquiring an additional 647,192 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,575,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,564,000 after purchasing an additional 197,435 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $835,946,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,045,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,458,000 after purchasing an additional 520,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 449.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,714,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,891 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $22.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.70 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.