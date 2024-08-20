Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Short Interest Update

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,840,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the July 15th total of 5,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 10.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Despegar.com Stock Up 6.9 %

Shares of DESP traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,128,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,976. Despegar.com has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $15.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.85.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $173.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.23 million. Despegar.com had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Despegar.com will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Despegar.com from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Despegar.com from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Despegar.com in a research note on Friday.

Institutional Trading of Despegar.com

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Despegar.com during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Despegar.com by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Despegar.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

Featured Articles

