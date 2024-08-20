Destra Network (DSYNC) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $180.60 Million

Destra Network (DSYNC) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 19th. One Destra Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000316 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Destra Network has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. Destra Network has a market cap of $180.60 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of Destra Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Destra Network

Destra Network’s launch date was March 9th, 2024. Destra Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 938,673,423 tokens. The official website for Destra Network is www.destra.network. Destra Network’s official Twitter account is @destranetwork.

Buying and Selling Destra Network

According to CryptoCompare, "Destra Network (DSYNC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. More information can be found at https://www.destra.network/."

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Destra Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Destra Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Destra Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

