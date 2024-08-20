DiaMedica Therapeutics’ (DMAC) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.
DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, major shareholder Koch Thomas Von acquired 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,526,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,816,087.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture lifted its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 26.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,013,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 211,351 shares during the period. 10.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on improving the lives of people suffering from serious diseases with a focus on acute ischemic stroke. Its lead candidate is DM199, a pharmaceutically active recombinant form of the human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II/III trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke, as well as that is in Phase 2 to treat cardio-renal disease.
