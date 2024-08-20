Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Short Interest Up 6.0% in July

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the July 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 276,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DBD. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 136,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter worth $6,013,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 177,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 54,598 shares during the period. Finally, Glendon Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 1,173,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,977,000 after acquiring an additional 60,984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock traded down $0.57 on Monday, hitting $38.19. 80,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,860. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.81. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $45.15.
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.
