Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 35.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,331 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 74.9% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.67. 57,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,637. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.70 and its 200 day moving average is $36.43. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $39.16.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

