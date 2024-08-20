Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $24.22

Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.22 and last traded at $24.14, with a volume of 2437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.20.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Dimensional US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAR. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 500.6% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,395,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,843,000 after buying an additional 1,163,244 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 2,949,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,185,000 after acquiring an additional 956,688 shares during the period. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $8,197,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,708,000. Finally, Vannoy Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,431,000.

About Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.