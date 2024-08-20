Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $50.46

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.46 and last traded at $50.46, with a volume of 59201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.10.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Trading Up 3.4 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.15. The company has a market capitalization of $743.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUGT. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $856,000. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 79,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 19,879 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,623,000.

About Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

