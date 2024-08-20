Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 988,600 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the July 15th total of 910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Douglas Elliman

In related news, Director Michael Liebowitz bought 197,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.18 per share, with a total value of $232,929.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 396,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,422.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Richard Lampen acquired 125,000 shares of Douglas Elliman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 2,167,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,228.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Liebowitz bought 197,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $232,929.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 396,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,422.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 428,644 shares of company stock valued at $486,786 in the last ninety days. 10.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Douglas Elliman

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearline Capital LP grew its holdings in Douglas Elliman by 328.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 4,346,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after buying an additional 3,330,701 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Elliman by 250.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 100,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 71,703 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Elliman by 96.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 131,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 64,416 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its position in Douglas Elliman by 2,757.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 26,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 25,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Douglas Elliman by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 354,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 196,801 shares during the last quarter. 59.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Elliman Stock Performance

About Douglas Elliman

NYSE DOUG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,373. The stock has a market cap of $191.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.51. Douglas Elliman has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.16.

Douglas Elliman Inc owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.

Featured Stories

