DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Sees Large Volume Increase

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 133,903 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 173,149 shares.The stock last traded at $19.29 and had previously closed at $19.51.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of DouYu International from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. HSBC raised shares of DouYu International from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on DouYu International from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

DouYu International Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.71. The company has a market capitalization of $614.05 million, a P/E ratio of -53.05 and a beta of 0.94.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in DouYu International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,006,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in DouYu International by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,185,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 1,216,284 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in DouYu International in the 1st quarter valued at $3,750,000. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in DouYu International in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,526,000. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DouYu International in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. 17.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

