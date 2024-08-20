e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $156.35 and last traded at $159.66. 390,763 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,658,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.09.

ELF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up previously from $258.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $224.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.43.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.92, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $321.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.47 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 12.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $7,944,586.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,667 shares in the company, valued at $47,843,048.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $7,944,586.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,667 shares in the company, valued at $47,843,048.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 14,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $2,636,234.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,385,342.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,390 shares of company stock valued at $18,264,873. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

