EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the July 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 282,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EGP shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush upped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.85.

EGP traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $182.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,447. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. EastGroup Properties has a fifty-two week low of $154.75 and a fifty-two week high of $192.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.98.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $159.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.70 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the second quarter valued at about $3,120,000. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 27.7% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 22,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties during the second quarter worth about $1,700,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,515,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

