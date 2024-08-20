EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) Short Interest Update

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,760,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the July 15th total of 6,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 968,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

EHang Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ EH traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $11.98. The stock had a trading volume of 796,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,015. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. EHang has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $25.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.78. The company has a market capitalization of $760.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 1.01.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.55 million during the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 176.72% and a negative return on equity of 145.90%. On average, analysts forecast that EHang will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axim Planning & Wealth boosted its stake in shares of EHang by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth now owns 4,693,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,742,000 after acquiring an additional 520,733 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion boosted its position in EHang by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,893,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,813,000 after purchasing an additional 24,113 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in EHang by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,563,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,228 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of EHang by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 76,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 21,772 shares during the period. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of EHang in the second quarter worth $883,000. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of EHang in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.50 price objective on the stock.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

