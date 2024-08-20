EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) Short Interest Update

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,760,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the July 15th total of 6,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 968,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.
EHang Stock Up 1.4 %
NASDAQ EH traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $11.98. The stock had a trading volume of 796,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,015. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. EHang has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $25.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.78. The company has a market capitalization of $760.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 1.01.
EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.55 million during the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 176.72% and a negative return on equity of 145.90%. On average, analysts forecast that EHang will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of EHang
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of EHang in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.50 price objective on the stock.
Get Our Latest Report on EHang
EHang Company Profile
EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than EHang
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Moderna Dips on Q2 Earnings But Can It Rip on a Short Squeeze?
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- 2 Option Strategies to Maximize Profits in a Bear Market
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Lululemon Stock Gears Up for a Massive Comeback Rally
Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.