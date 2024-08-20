Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target Increased to C$55.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.30% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently commented on EMA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Emera from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Emera from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Emera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Emera from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Emera from C$57.00 to C$54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emera presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$50.89.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EMA
Emera Stock Up 0.3 %
Emera Company Profile
Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Emera
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Columbia Sportswear: A Turnaround Story That’s Gaining Ground
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Lowe’s Stock: Hold Now, Buy it When it Dips
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- ZIM Shipping Stock Soars as the Industry Shows a Bottoming Trend
Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.