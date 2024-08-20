Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target Increased to C$55.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on EMA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Emera from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Emera from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Emera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Emera from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Emera from C$57.00 to C$54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emera presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$50.89.

Shares of TSE:EMA traded up C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$50.32. 265,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,113. The stock has a market cap of C$14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$47.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$47.56. Emera has a 12-month low of C$43.67 and a 12-month high of C$52.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.62.

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

