Emergent BioSolutions’ (EBS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Stock Performance

NYSE:EBS opened at $12.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $634.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.22. Emergent BioSolutions has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $15.10.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $254.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.47 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 47.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emergent BioSolutions

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $61,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,885.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 460,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,873,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,934 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

