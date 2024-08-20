Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Trading 3.6% Higher

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.91 and last traded at $18.91. Approximately 75,877 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 74,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Stock Up 3.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.21. The firm has a market cap of $855.25 million, a P/E ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.52.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $1.51. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $551.43 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ping Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at $941,000. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 45.5% in the second quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 502,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,232,000 after acquiring an additional 157,042 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 1,488.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is involved in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima operates as a subsidiary of Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur SA.

