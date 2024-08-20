Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Short Interest Up 8.8% in July

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,030,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the July 15th total of 12,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 7.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut Endeavor Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $568,296.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,501.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 63.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 457.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 13,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,796,000 after buying an additional 10,830,000 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,038,000. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,983,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,017,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,497,000. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EDR traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,733,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,712,555. Endeavor Group has a 12 month low of $17.65 and a 12 month high of $27.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.20. The company has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 49.95 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.64%.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

