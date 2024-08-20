Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Short Interest Update

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,700 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the July 15th total of 104,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 927.0 days.
Endesa Price Performance
OTCMKTS ELEZF opened at $19.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.75. Endesa has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60.
About Endesa
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Endesa
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Moderna Dips on Q2 Earnings But Can It Rip on a Short Squeeze?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- 2 Option Strategies to Maximize Profits in a Bear Market
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Lululemon Stock Gears Up for a Massive Comeback Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Endesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.