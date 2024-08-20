Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Short Interest Update

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,700 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the July 15th total of 104,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 927.0 days.

Endesa Price Performance

OTCMKTS ELEZF opened at $19.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.75. Endesa has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60.

Get Endesa alerts:

About Endesa

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity in Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Morocco, Italy, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and internationally. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

Receive News & Ratings for Endesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.