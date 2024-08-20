Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) versus Revolution Acceleration Acquisition (OTCMKTS:RAACU) Head-To-Head Analysis

Revolution Acceleration Acquisition (OTCMKTS:RAACU – Get Free Report) and Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) are both manufacturing companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Revolution Acceleration Acquisition and Enerflex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revolution Acceleration Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Enerflex -4.61% -2.47% -0.89%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Revolution Acceleration Acquisition and Enerflex’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revolution Acceleration Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Enerflex $2.45 billion 0.30 -$82.17 million ($0.89) -6.67

Analyst Recommendations

Revolution Acceleration Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Enerflex.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Revolution Acceleration Acquisition and Enerflex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revolution Acceleration Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Enerflex 0 1 2 1 3.00

Enerflex has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 68.35%. Given Enerflex’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Enerflex is more favorable than Revolution Acceleration Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.5% of Enerflex shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Enerflex beats Revolution Acceleration Acquisition on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Revolution Acceleration Acquisition

Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Acceleration Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp in November 2020. Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management. It also designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, low-carbon solutions, cryogenic systems, electric power solutions, and treated water solutions; and engages in the engineering, design, procurement, project management, and construction services for compression, process, treated water, and power generation equipment, as well as after-market service, parts, and operations and maintenance services for gas compression, processing, and treated water facilities in the region. The company was formerly known as Enerflex Systems Income Fund and changed its name to Enerflex Ltd. in January 2010. Enerflex Ltd. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

