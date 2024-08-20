Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Short Interest Update

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the July 15th total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Enterprise Bancorp Stock Down 0.8 %

EBTC traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $28.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,567. The stock has a market cap of $354.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.54. Enterprise Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.60 and a 1 year high of $34.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.75 and its 200 day moving average is $25.65.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.79 million during the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 14.99%.

Enterprise Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Enterprise Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. Enterprise Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBTC. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,972 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,961 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 51,099 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 454,647 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,807,000 after acquiring an additional 19,918 shares during the period. 38.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

