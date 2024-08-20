Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP) Short Interest Update

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the July 15th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.2 days.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Down 0.0 %

Enterprise Financial Services stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.24. 214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,405. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.84. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $20.80.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Enterprise Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.