Enzi Wealth Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Enzi Wealth lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 471,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,656 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 8.2% of Enzi Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Enzi Wealth owned 0.23% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $18,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $574,000. Vicus Capital boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 204,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after purchasing an additional 97,378 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,394,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,933,000 after buying an additional 136,194 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 100,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after buying an additional 4,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 703.5% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 56,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 49,355 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IQLT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.32. 731,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,077,612. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $32.28 and a 1-year high of $40.69.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

