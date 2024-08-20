Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Short Interest Down 9.9% in July

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the July 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 529,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on EQIX. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Equinix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $825.00 to $875.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $859.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $873.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $870.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $877.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinix

Equinix Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 172.7% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 30 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

EQIX traded down $3.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $826.93. 53,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,959. Equinix has a 1 year low of $677.80 and a 1 year high of $914.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $782.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $796.14.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by ($4.72). Equinix had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Equinix will post 31.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 170.91%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

