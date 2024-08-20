Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 100,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $14,868,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 690,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,710,225.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 12th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 37,500 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total value of $5,123,625.00.
Carvana Stock Up 0.0 %
Carvana stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $155.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,311,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,411,430. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $156.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20. The company has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.40 and a beta of 3.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.45.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Carvana from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Carvana from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Carvana to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Carvana from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Carvana from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.40.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Carvana
Carvana Company Profile
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Carvana
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Moderna Dips on Q2 Earnings But Can It Rip on a Short Squeeze?
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- 2 Option Strategies to Maximize Profits in a Bear Market
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Lululemon Stock Gears Up for a Massive Comeback Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.