Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) Short Interest Update

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 175,600 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the July 15th total of 163,500 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Insider Transactions at Esquire Financial

In other Esquire Financial news, Director Selig Zises sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $114,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,689.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Esquire Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESQ. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Esquire Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Esquire Financial by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Esquire Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,487,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 10.6% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. 54.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Esquire Financial Stock Performance

Shares of ESQ stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,583. The company has a market cap of $480.58 million, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.39. Esquire Financial has a 52 week low of $43.24 and a 52 week high of $62.50.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $33.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.99 million. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 31.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Esquire Financial will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Esquire Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Esquire Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESQ. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Esquire Financial from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Esquire Financial in a report on Friday, July 26th.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

