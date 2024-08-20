Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.750-2.950 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.5 billion-$15.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.6 billion. Estée Lauder Companies also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.78-2.98 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on EL shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $141.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $163.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $136.00 to $117.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $140.23.

EL stock opened at $92.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.28. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $86.05 and a 12 month high of $165.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of 52.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.37. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at $6,958,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $1,670,107.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,598.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

