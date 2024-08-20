Ethereum Classic Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $271.81 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $2.81 billion and $271.81 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for about $18.94 or 0.00032124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,949.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $334.75 or 0.00567855 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00010272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.83 or 0.00108274 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.34 or 0.00268601 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00039227 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00071507 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00070737 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 148,407,443 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org/news. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

