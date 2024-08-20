Evercore ISI Raises Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Price Target to $32.00

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

VNO has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.90.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $32.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $32.97. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.67 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.61.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $450.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.28 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 4.51%. Vornado Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $56,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,528.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNO. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

