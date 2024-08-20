Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO) Short Interest Update

Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 218,500 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the July 15th total of 204,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Evotec from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Evotec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Evotec from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.
Get Our Latest Analysis on EVO
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evotec
Evotec Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of EVO stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.21. The company had a trading volume of 181,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.86. Evotec has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $12.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.47 and a 200 day moving average of $5.83.
Evotec Company Profile
Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, CNS diseases, diabetes, fibrosis, immunology, infectious diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases, pain and inflammation, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, tuberculosis, and women's health.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Evotec
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Moderna Dips on Q2 Earnings But Can It Rip on a Short Squeeze?
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- 2 Option Strategies to Maximize Profits in a Bear Market
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Lululemon Stock Gears Up for a Massive Comeback Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.