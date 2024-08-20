Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by BigSur Wealth Management LLC

BigSur Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.56.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 3.3 %

XOM traded down $3.95 on Tuesday, reaching $114.58. 15,258,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,177,977. The company has a market cap of $451.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

