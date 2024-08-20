FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

Get FibroGen alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FibroGen

FibroGen Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of FGEN opened at $0.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average is $1.37. FibroGen has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $2.93. The firm has a market cap of $37.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.71.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $50.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FibroGen will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at FibroGen

In other FibroGen news, insider Deyaa Adib acquired 22,123 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $25,883.91. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 82,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,083.91. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FibroGen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in FibroGen in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Pennant Investors LP bought a new position in FibroGen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $681,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FibroGen by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 34,937 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in FibroGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in FibroGen by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 9,764,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after buying an additional 1,872,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FibroGen

(Get Free Report)

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.