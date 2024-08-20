Financial Survey: SouthPeak Interactive (OTCMKTS:SOPK) vs. Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC)

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) and SouthPeak Interactive (OTCMKTS:SOPK – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.8% of Blue Owl Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Blue Owl Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.6% of SouthPeak Interactive shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blue Owl Capital and SouthPeak Interactive’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Owl Capital $775.05 million 7.31 $753.61 million $1.98 7.34 SouthPeak Interactive N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Blue Owl Capital has higher revenue and earnings than SouthPeak Interactive.

Blue Owl Capital has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SouthPeak Interactive has a beta of 3.19, indicating that its share price is 219% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Blue Owl Capital and SouthPeak Interactive, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Owl Capital 1 3 4 0 2.38 SouthPeak Interactive 0 0 0 0 N/A

Blue Owl Capital currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.08%.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Owl Capital and SouthPeak Interactive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Owl Capital 43.61% 12.66% 5.62% SouthPeak Interactive N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Blue Owl Capital beats SouthPeak Interactive on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments. Within private equity, it seeks to invest in growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, refinancings and recapitalizations. It seeks to invest in middle market and upper middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment. It seeks to invest in investments with maturities typically between three and ten years. It seeks to make investments generally ranging in size between $20 million and $250 million.

About SouthPeak Interactive

SouthPeak Interactive Corporation develops, markets, and publishes interactive entertainment software. The company offers videogames for various gaming and entertainment hardware platforms, including home videogame consoles, such as Microsoft Xbox 360, Nintendo Wii, and Sony PS3 and PS2; for handheld platforms, including Nintendo DS, Nintendo DSi, Sony PlayStation Portable, Sony PSPgo, and Apple iPhone; for game applications for the Next Generation NVIDIA Tegra mobile processor, which is used in Droid phones and tablets; and for personal computers. It serves various customers ranging from casual players to hardcore gaming enthusiasts. The company sells its products to retailers and distributors in North America and the United Kingdom, and primarily to distributors in the rest of Europe, Australia, and Asia. SouthPeak Interactive Corporation was founded in 1996 and is based in Midlothian, Virginia.

